Days Of Healthy Life Starts In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Days of Healthy Life started in Lachin on the IndependenceDay of Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth andSports, Azernews reports.

As part of the event at the Lachin City Boulevard, citizens ofdifferent age groups perform various sports exercises.

Those who fulfill the standards are awarded certificates.

The Days of Healthy Life project is being organized for thefirst time in the liberated territories.