Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stated that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is paying a great attention to the protection of the public funds.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Cabinet, during its weekly meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, approved a draft decree forming the Central Agency for Public Tenders Board of Directors.
KUWAIT -- The volume of non-oil trade exchange between Kuwait and Pakistan reached USD 590 million in 2023, Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry Ziad Al-Najem said.
GENEVA -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Nasser Abdullah Al-Hayen said the Vision 2035 of his country materializes deep belief that public health is a basic right for every human being.
CAIRO -- Kuwait's Al-Ahli United Bank Group (ABK) has been awarded as the best retail bank in Egypt, according to the Middle East Business Intelligence (MEED).
DUBAI -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi underscored the country's commitment to adopting advanced and innovative media models and methods, as part of the Ministry of Information's 2021-26 strategy to create sustainable and leading media content.
KUWAIT -- The University of Antwerp and the Free University of Brussels (ULB) announced that they will suspend agreements and institutional research projects with Israeli-occupation universities. (end) mb
