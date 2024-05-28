GAM Mayor, Canadian Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Greater Amman Municpality (GAM) Mayor, Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, on Tuesday discussed with the Canadian Ambassador to Jordan, Tariq Khan, ways to enhance joint cooperation and work.Praising the "depth" of bilateral relations, Shawarbeh stressed the importance of strengthening and developing them to serve common interests.Shawarbeh also reviewed the GAM's current projects and future plans to develop infrastructure, the public transportation system, the environment, waste treatment, and efforts to increasing green spaces, and serve Amman and its citizens "efficiently and effectively."Shawarbeh referred to GAM's endeavors to address current challenges in the planning, organization, and environment areas.Meanwhile, the envoy commended Amman's "advanced" level and GAM's efforts in various areas of municipal work to raise level of services provided to citizens, especially in environment, transportation, traffic solutions, and infrastructure, to align with technological development and urban expansion of the city.