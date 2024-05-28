USCIS Approves Two Form I-956F Exemplar Applications For EB5AN's Boynton Beach Multifamily Urban EB-5 TEA Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has approved two Form I-956F exemplar applications for its Boynton Beach Multifamily urban EB-5 project .



USCIS approved both the Form I-956F application for this project's equity offering as well as for its secured loan offering.



“We are thrilled to have these two Form I-956F approvals for our Boynton Beach Multifamily project,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN.“Our EB-5 investors can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing USCIS has reviewed and approved this project. With the project now recognized as EB-5 program compliant, our investors are one step closer to their Green Cards.”



Through Form I-956F approval, USCIS indicates that it has reviewed a project's documents and found them to be fully compliant with the EB-5 program. This approval means that USCIS has affirmed that the Boynton Beach Multifamily project is in an urban TEA. It also means USCIS has accepted the project's job creation methodology, guaranties, and other key project features. For the EB-5 loan offering, Form I-956F approval means that USCIS accepted the loan repayment guaranty.



Silverman added,“Boynton Beach Multifamily is a low-risk urban project with the Kolter Group as the developer. Now, with USCIS project approval, the project's immigration risk to EB-5 investors is significantly reduced. As long as an EB-5 investor in Boynton Beach Multifamily is admissible into the United States and can prove a legal source of funds, he or she should receive a permanent Green Card.”



Under the EB-5 program, projects must file Form I-956F before receiving any EB-5 investments. While certain other eligibility requirements exist, the project application must be approved by USCIS for the project's EB-5 investors to remain eligible for Green Cards.



“EB5AN has a perfect record of USCIS approvals for our managed EB-5 projects. Even so, we never take any project application for granted,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN.“Until a project's Form I-956F is approved by USCIS, a little uncertainty remains. With these approvals for Boynton Beach Multifamily, USCIS has accepted the project as compliant. This is excellent news for our EB-5 investors, and we couldn't be happier.”



Boynton Beach Multifamily is a best-in-class urban EB-5 project. The project is the development of a 210-unit apartment complex for active adults age 55+ in Boynton Beach, Florida. The project responds directly to growing demand and has limited competition.



Boynton Beach Multifamily is being developed by Kolter Multifamily, a division of the Kolter Group. Kolter is one of the largest private developers in the Southeast and has a perfect track record of completing its projects. All EB-5 investments in Kolter projects have either been repaid or remain in good standing.



*****



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated billions of investments under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from over 60 countries.



Sam Silverman

EB5AN

+1 561-386-5356

email us here