JREEEF To Sign 50 Agreements With Industrial Facilities Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) will on Thursday sign 50 agreements with participating industrial establishments and beneficiaries of the JREEEF-funded grants and services and provide free technical support by a team of specialized experts.The agreements will be signed in a ceremony to be held under patronage of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, JREEEF Chairman, in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), represented by its head, Fathi Jaghbir.According to a statement issued by Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, the ceremony, which will be held at the JCI headquarters, coincides with the Kingdom's celebrations of the 78th Independence Day.The statement added that agreements aim to strengthen the cooperation foundations among the various parties concerned with programs to raise efficiency of the Kingdom's industrial facilities and support sustainable development and innovation, in an effort to achieve vision of a green Jordan.