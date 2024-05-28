Yesha Rughani Applied Mustard Oil, Used Hot Water Bag To Pull Off 'Rabb Se...' Ice Slab Sequence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Yesha Rughani shared her exhilarating experience filming the "ice slab" sequence in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', describing the preparations and the need for a hot water bag after the shoot.

In recent episodes, viewers saw Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) and Farhaan (Aarav Malhotra) torturing Ibaadat (Yesha) to prevent her from revealing Mannat's plans to elope with Farhaan. However, this led to Ibaadat being kidnapped and hung on an ice slab with a rope around her neck.

Shooting this particular sequence was a challenging task for Yesha and the team, as ensuring the actor's safety was their top priority.

Sharing her experience, Yesha said: "Shooting on an ice slab is something that I have never done before; it was a very exciting experience for me. My hardworking team was on their toes throughout. When I stepped on the ice slab for the initial few shots, I was like, 'Oh my god, I am freezing' because your feet start going numb in minutes."

"On top of it all, our hands were tied as well, making the sequence even more challenging. But hats off to the crew for having all safety measures in place and being sensitive to our condition and well-being throughout. When you are standing on a block of ice, your body temperature changes, and your feet go numb. To ensure that it doesn't affect our health, we were asked to apply mustard oil, so we did that as well," she shared.

Yesha concluded, saying, "After we shot for the sequence, I sat with a hot water bag. Our young, enthusiastic director, Raj, who was directing the particular scene, was alert at all times, along with Yusuf sir, who personally supervised the sequence, and ensured we were alright. We were able to pull off the scene smoothly and hope the audience loves the thrilling sequence."

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs every day at 10.30 p.m. on Zee TV.