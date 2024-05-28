Czech President Inspects MEDEVAC Medical Project In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) – Czech President Petr Pavel visited Al-Khalidi Hospital on Tuesday as part of his official visit to the Kingdom.President Pavel's visit aimed to inspect the MEDEVAC medical project for cataract operations, which has marked its tenth year in collaboration with the Right Choice Company and Al-Khalidi Center and Hospital.During the visit, President Pavel met with the Czech medical team and key project officials, including Ibtisam Jabr, Director General of Right Choice, and Dr. Karim Khalidi, Director General of the Khalidi Center.The MEDEVAC project has achieved significant milestones, recording a high number of free surgeries performed for beneficiaries.This non-profit humanitarian initiative underscores the Czech Republic's commitment to providing medical care and assistance to vulnerable groups in countries affected by migration or hosting large numbers of refugees.MEDEVAC is a permanent government program of the Czech Republic, dedicated to delivering medical aid and support to those in need.