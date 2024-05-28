               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Embassy: Mexico Dedicated To Enhancing Relations With Azerbaijan


5/28/2024 5:18:58 AM

 Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Mexico is committed to strengthening bilateral relations withAzerbaijan, the Mexican Embassy noted in a post on X,congratulating Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"We heartily congratulate the people and government ofAzerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day and once againconfirm our commitment to the strengthening of bilateralrelations," the post said.

