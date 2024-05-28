Ibis And Adagio Doha Receive Green Key Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ibis Doha & Adagio Doha have been certified with the Green Key. The engagement of the hotels in green initiatives and their efforts towards enhancing sustainability in everyday business operations have been validated by an independent audit.

Meeting the stringent programme's requirements has led to the official certification, making Ibis Doha and Adagio Doha two of 20 hotels in Qatar that currently hold this prestigious eco-certification.

To pass the Green Key verification process, the hotel complex that houses these two Accor brands, fulfilled more than 100 international criteria related to environmental management, procurement, team involvement, guest information, water conservation practices, washing and cleaning methods, waste management, energy conservation practices, food and beverage quality, air quality, green landscaping systems and similar corporate, social and environmental activities.

Rajiv Tarcar, General Manager- Ibis & Adagio Doha said,“Hospitality is at the crossroads of many activities, making it an important vector for change. At Ibis & Adagio Doha, we believe that it is our responsibility to shape a more sustainable future of travel. Accor has been a pioneer in bringing sustainable development to hospitality for over three decades. The team are absolutely committed towards our green commitments, and towards Qatar's sustainability goals as well as Qatar National Vision 2030''.

Since the hotel's opening in November 2022, it has used biodegradable wooden room access cards instead of plastic key cards and has reduced the use of 'single use plastic' by 70%. Furthermore, the hotel's culinary in partnership with the food and beverage team has reduced food waste by 20% by implementing a number of changes in cooking methods, revision of menus, buffet replenishment techniques, etc.

The hotel has also invested in AI tools bringing in food waste management solutions.

Green Key is an internationally recognised programme that certifies hotels, resorts, theme parks, and conference centres, that adhere to strict criteria in social and environmental responsibility, alongside sustainable business practices. Achieving this certification reflects a commitment to exceeding global standards through innovative solutions.