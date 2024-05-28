Spain commits USD1.08B in military aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Spain has pledged €1 billion (USD1.08 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky sealed a security deal during Zelensky's visit to Madrid. The agreement, which encompasses various aspects of security cooperation, notably includes a commitment for one billion euros in military assistance for the year 2024, as announced by Sanchez during a joint news conference.



Sanchez emphasized that the aid package aims to bolster Ukraine's capabilities, particularly in essential areas such as air defense systems, to safeguard its civilians, cities, and critical infrastructure.



Zelensky's visit to Spain comes amid ongoing hostilities in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a ground offensive against Russian forces since May 10, marking Moscow's most significant territorial advancement in 18 months.



Reports indicate that the military aid package from Spain could include new Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks, a development that underscores Spain's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. Zelensky has been actively seeking bilateral security agreements with various countries, including France, Germany, and the UK, as part of efforts to secure much-needed support amidst the ongoing conflict.



Sanchez highlighted that the security agreement between Spain and Ukraine encompasses a broad spectrum of issues, reflecting the comprehensive nature of their cooperation in enhancing security and stability in the region.



"The agreement is based on a comprehensive overview of security and covers various areas such as military, humanitarian and financial support, as well as collaboration between Spanish and Ukrainian defence industries, as well as help with reconstruction and de-mining among other things," he stated.

