(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Elon Musk's Starlink internet available for pre-order in Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Tuesday, May 28, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Elon Musk's Starlink internet available for pre-order in Sri Lanka Elon Musk's Starlink internet available for pre-order in Sri Lanka May 27, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
By Easwaran Rutnam
Elon Musk's Starlink internet is now available for pre-order in Sri Lanka.
The company said the public can reserve Starlink for a fully refundable USD 9 deposit.
Starlink is targeting service in Sri Lanka starting in 2024. Availability is subject to regulatory approval.
Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe had said earlier that preliminary work to bring Elon Musk's Starlink to Sri Lanka has been completed.
Taking to X, the President said that he had discussions with Musk regarding the integration of the global Starlink network with Sri Lanka, during his recent visit to Indonesia.
The President said the intention of bringing Starlink to Sri Lanka is to address internet connectivity issues, particularly outside Colombo.
“We discussed the potential of solar and other renewable energy sources and invited him to collaborate on significant projects in Sri Lanka. TRC is assessing the Starlink network, with most preliminary work completed. We are awaiting feedback from the MoD to proceed with approval”, he said.
The President said this following a visit to Jaffna where he had the opportunity to meet and engage with the youth of Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN28052024000190011042ID1108264143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.