(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Elon Musk's Starlink internet available for pre-order in Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Tuesday, May 28, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Elon Musk's Starlink internet available for pre-order in Sri Lanka Elon Musk's Starlink internet available for pre-order in Sri Lanka May 27, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

By Easwaran Rutnam

Elon Musk's Starlink internet is now available for pre-order in Sri Lanka.

The company said the public can reserve Starlink for a fully refundable USD 9 deposit.

Starlink is targeting service in Sri Lanka starting in 2024. Availability is subject to regulatory approval.

Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had said earlier that preliminary work to bring Elon Musk's Starlink to Sri Lanka has been completed.

Taking to X, the President said that he had discussions with Musk regarding the integration of the global Starlink network with Sri Lanka, during his recent visit to Indonesia.

The President said the intention of bringing Starlink to Sri Lanka is to address internet connectivity issues, particularly outside Colombo.

“We discussed the potential of solar and other renewable energy sources and invited him to collaborate on significant projects in Sri Lanka. TRC is assessing the Starlink network, with most preliminary work completed. We are awaiting feedback from the MoD to proceed with approval”, he said.

The President said this following a visit to Jaffna where he had the opportunity to meet and engage with the youth of Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)