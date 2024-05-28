WETEX 2024 Receives Applications For Participants And Exhibitors From All Over The World - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started receiving applications from exhibitors and companies to participate in the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). DEWA organises WETEX from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX is a key event in the sectors of sustainability, energy, water, smart cities, sustainable real estate development, green mobility, and others. Major local and international companies from the government and private sectors are keen to participate in the exhibition annually, as it provides an ideal platform for companies, investors, and visitors to learn about the latest innovations, solutions, and technologies in these sectors, exchange expertise and experiences, conclude deals and build partnerships, in addition to identifying market needs, exploring investment opportunities in local and regional markets, and reaching thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials, and decision-makers.

WETEX 2023 attracted 2,600 companies from 62 countries, 76 sponsors, and 24 country pavilions from 16 countries. The exhibition covered an area of 78,000 square metres. On the sidelines of the exhibition, DEWA organised seminars and discussion sessions with the participation of many international experts and specialists.

WETEX 2023 attracted many local and international specialised companies in environmental and digital transformation, smart infrastructure, smart buildings and sustainable cities, sustainable agriculture, food and water security. The exhibition also brought together the most prominent companies in clean and renewable energy, energy storage, smart electricity meters, and energy efficiency, which rely on the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies to ensure energy sustainability and security. Moreover, it attracted hundreds of public and private sector companies in various areas of the water sector, including water production, purification, treatment, desalination, water sustainability, water infrastructure, water flow control, wastewater treatment, water waste disposal, extracting water from air, etc.