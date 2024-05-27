Milei’S U.S. Visit: Tech Talks With Zuckerberg And Musk

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President Javier Milei will travel to the United States on May 27 for a critical visit with tech leaders.



This trip comes during a pivotal week for Argentina, with the Senate debating the Framework Law and fiscal package.



Milei will meet tech giants Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Elon Musk of Tesla. His agenda includes a technology conference in Silicon Valley on May 30.



Here, he plans to discuss AI investments in Argentina with companies like OpenAI, Apple, and Alphabet.



Milei's trip also includes attending Nayib Bukele's inauguration in El Salvador on June 1. Bukele was re-elected with 85% of the vote, a significant political event in the region.





Why It Matters

Milei's meetings with top tech leaders signal Argentina's push to integrate advanced technology and attract investment.



With the global tech industry booming , Argentina aims to position itself as a key player in AI and innovation.



These discussions could lead to significant technological advancements and economic growth in Argentina.



Investments from tech giants can create jobs, boost the economy, and enhance Argentina's global competitiveness.

Back Home: Senate Negotiations

Meanwhile, in Argentina, Congress will continue debating the government's deregulation plans.



Senators are pushing for changes to the proposed legislation.



They want to remove the National Institute of Industrial Technology and the National Genetic Data Bank from the elimination list.



There are also efforts to exclude Aerolíneas Argentinas from privatization plans.

Milei's Announcements

During the May 25 celebrations, Milei made significant announcements. He promised major tax cuts once the Framework Law is settled and the May Pact is signed.



He also plans to create a national council with representatives from the government, provinces, executive branch, businesses, and labor unions.



"The council will develop legislative projects based on the May agreement principles," Milei stated. This council aims to ensure collaboration and balanced economic policies.

The Bigger Picture

Milei's U.S. trip and his domestic initiatives reflect his administration's focus on economic reform and technological advancement.



By engaging with global tech leaders and pushing for legislative changes, Milei aims to drive Argentina towards a more prosperous future.



This strategic approach could redefine Argentina's role on the world stage and improve its economic standing.

MENAFN27052024007421016031ID1108262915