Figaro Pop-Up Coffee Shop Showcases French Romance Style At China (Shenzhen) Int'l Cultural Expo

Figaro Coffee from France made its stunning debut in the form of a pop-up store, also the brand's world premier public appearance.

Figaro Coffee also announced its plan to open its first physical store in the world.

With the imminent opening of the world's first physical store, Figaro Coffee is expected to set off a new trend of French coffee in the Chinese market.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A cup of French cold brew coffee, with creative cutting "poster style" cup body, has attracted a large number of coffee lovers at the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair during May 23 to 27 in Shenzhen, a city in south China's Guangdong Province.Figaro Coffee made its stunning debut in the form of a pop-up store, which also served as this French brand's world premier public appearance. As a spin-off brand of the fashion magazine MADAME FIGARO under the French Figaro Media Group, Figaro Coffee perfectly combines French culture, cuisine, decoration, atmosphere and service, bringing visitors a unique French coffee experience.The design of the Figaro Coffee pop-up store continues the classic tranquil blue tone of the Figaro Media brand, highlighting unparalleled elegance and style. Inside the pop-up store, visitors will have the opportunity to taste a wide range of specialty coffees as well as delicious drinks made with French cognac. These carefully prepared coffees and beverages fully demonstrate Figaro Coffee's ultimate pursuit of quality, and allow visitors to deeply experience the charm of French fashion culture at the same time.In addition, Figaro Coffee also announced its plan to open its first brick and mortar store in the world, which is expected to open in mid-June at the Bay Area Fashion Headquarters Center in Futian District, Shenzhen, with an area of about 250 square meters. The physical store will implement a diversified business model of "daytime coffee and nighttime wine", in a bid to meet the needs of different consumers and provide them with more choices.The debut of Figaro Coffee's pop-up store at the Shenzhen Cultural Expo has undoubtedly laid a solid foundation for the brand's further development in the Chinese market. With the imminent opening of the world's first physical store, Figaro Coffee is expected to set off a new trend of French coffee in the Chinese market.

