Ashok Leyland Light Commercial Vehicles opens a new dealership in North Delhi

Bengaluru, 27th May 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer today, inaugurated its new dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in North Delhi. This is the third Light Commercial vehicle Dealership in Delhi. The new channel partner VMT Motors LLP, has a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility strategically located on GT Karnal Highway at Plot - N0 1 & 2 Khasra No -53 Nangli Poona, Delhi, 110036. The facility is equipped with advanced tools, 06 service bays and has sophisticated infrastructure to ensure superior customer experience. The company currently offers a range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR.



Mr. Amandeep Singh, President – LCV, IO, PSB & Defence Business, Ashok Leyland Ltd., said, “One of the key reasons for the runaway success of our ‘DOST Range’ and now the ‘BADA DOST’ has been the robustness of the product and our network. All our products have been receiving great response from our customers, thanks to their best in class mileage and class-leading performance, backed by an extensive sales and aftersales support. We are extremely proud that our track record of service retention levels is exemplary with close to 70% of our customers returning to our dealer workshops, even after the warranty period. We, as always, would remain committed to maintaining and even enhancing the level of customer service and satisfaction. This new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach, in line with our commitment.”



Ashok Leyland’s products were launched to meet evolving needs of the Indian LCV customer by offering best in class technology at competitive costs. Now, there are more than 4,50,000 (4.5 lakh) LCVs across India.



The recently launched BADA DOST is the first product to be built on an all-new robust LCV platform and has three variants, i2, i3+ and i4. It is powered with an 80 hp BS6 engine that delivers best-in-class power & mileage, best-in-class payload and best-in-class load body length and loading space that helps customer earn more profit per trip. Owing to its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance, BADA DOST is the ideal vehicle for inter and intra city applications and can negotiate all terrains with ease. BADA DOST is also available in the CNG Variant.



DOST range comes in following avatars - DOST LiTE, DOST STRONG, DOST XL and DOST+ to cater to different sections of the market and applications.



PARTNER, a modern & highly fuel-efficient load carrier, caters to the 4 ton payload segment and is available in both 4 tyre and 6 tyre options. It comes with Load body options of 10ft, 11ft, 14ft and 17ft. PARTNER is based on an internationally acclaimed vehicle platform & carries the renowned ZD30 CRDI engine.



MiTR bus, based on the same platform as PARTNER, comes in both standard bus & school bus options. It provides superior mileage even in stop and go conditions. MiTR School Bus complies with all school bus safety norms & compliance codes and offers unmatched ride comfort.

BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR are manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art Hosur plant.

BADA DOST is available at Rs 9,99,500/- for the i4 and i3+ variant and at Rs 9,02,000/- for i2 Diesel variant and Rs 9,15,000/- for CNG Variant.

DOST LiTE, DOST Strong, DOST XL and DOST+ are available at a competitive price starting from Rs-7,45,000/-

PARTNER is available at an attractive price starting from Rs- 16,83,000/-

MITR Bus is priced competitively starting from Rs- 22,39,000 /-

Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the CV space. Its robust network of more than 1700 exclusive outlets ensures that there is an authorized service centre at every 75 km on major highways.





