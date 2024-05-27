Infinity Globus To Exhibit Elevating Outsourced Accounting Solutions At AICPA ENGAGE 24

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV, May 24, 2024: Infinity Globus, a leading global provider of outsourced taxation and accounting services, announces its participation as an exhibitor at the AICPA ENGAGE 24 events, scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 6, 2024, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



ENGAGE 24 is the premier event in the accounting and finance industry, drawing thousands of professionals from across the globe. Infinity Globus recognises the significance of this gathering, offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with peers, industry experts, and thought leaders.



With the dynamic shifts occurring in the accounting and finance industry, it is important to stay ahead of industry trends and developments. ENGAGE 24 provides the perfect platform for us to gain invaluable insights, explore emerging technologies, and forge meaningful connections with fellow professionals.



The event features nine overlapping tracks, each curated by seasoned experts, covering a wide range of topics, including Advanced Accounting and Auditing, Advanced Estate Planning, Corporate Finance and Controllers, and more. ENGAGE 24 promises to deliver practical training, revelatory presentations, and unparalleled opportunities for career development in the industry.



Meet us at Booth 512 and learn how our holistic outsourced tax and accounting services will help you navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities. We will exhibit on June 2-6, 2024, at ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas.



Interested in joining? Use our peer promo code ENG24 during checkout and save $150 on Registration!



We are excited to join our peers and collaborators at ENGAGE 24, where we can explore the latest advancements, exchange ideas, and shape the future of our profession. This event exemplifies the commitment of AICPA to driving excellence and innovation in accounting and finance.



To learn more about ENGAGE 24 and register for the forum, please visit -



About Infinity Globus:



Infinity Globus is a Texas-based outsourced tax and accounting firm that aspires to be a top Global Accounting Company in the industry. It provides a variety of services to CPA, EA, and accounting firms, helping them take a leap from the transactional side of the business to the strategic side.





