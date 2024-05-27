Prohance Co-Sponsers The FST Media Banking Summit 2024 In Sydney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProHance at the 7th Annual Banking Summit, Sydney

ProHance co-sponsors FST Media Banking Summit 2024, exploring the future of banking with a focus on customer experience, data technology, and innovation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform participated in and co-sponsored the FST Media Banking Summit 2024 in Sydney.This year's summit, themed“Revolutionizing Banking,” focused on the intersection of Customer Experience, Data Technology, and Innovation within the banking industry. The event's meticulously designed program explored the evolution of banking and discussed strategies to stay at the forefront of digital, data, and technology transformation.The Summit featured a series of keynote presentations, on-stage interviews, panel discussions, and peer-to-peer roundtable sessions. With over 15 distinguished speakers, 10 technology vendors, and 160 senior banking delegates, the forum provided a platform to discuss the next era of banking.Industry experts shared insights on themes such as Utilizing Technology to Understand Customers, Resilient Evolution, Customer-Centric Strategies, Data-Driven Decisions, and Meeting and Predicting Customer Needs.ProHance's Vice-President and Country Manager, Brendan Maree and Anshul Mittal, ProHance, Senior Director & Global Lead - Digital Sales & Emerging Markets, ProHance attended the Summit. The team had the opportunity to engage in four insightful roundtable discussions, where they delved into some of the most pressing issues facing the industry today, including:- Workforce Productivity and Well-Being in a Hybrid Work Model: Exploring strategies to maintain productivity and support employee well-being in the evolving hybrid work environment.-Optimizing Cost of Delivery: Managing human capital better, enhancing process optimization, and utilizing technology effectively to drive down costs.-Effective Outsourcing and Partner Ecosystem Management: Developing strategies for managing outsourcing partners efficiently to enhance performance and achieve business objectives.The Summit served as a gateway to the future of banking, highlighting the importance of digital transformation and customer-centric excellence. ProHance's involvement underscored its dedication to empowering the banking sector through advanced analytics.

Shikha Mishra

ProHance

...