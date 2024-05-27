Education In Green Growth Agenda Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

A conference titled "Education in the Green Growth Agenda" iscurrently underway as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the GreenWorld," Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Science andEducation and the State Agency for Vocational Education. Ministerof Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, alongside other stateofficials and MPs, is actively participating in the conference.

The Azerbaijani national education system should embraceinnovations, Emin Amrullayev said during the conference. Heemphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's transition to greenenergy and the hosting of COP29.

"As it induces distinct behavioral shifts in both economic anddaily activities, I believe we can address this through education foremost requirement is an educated citizen's perspective onthe matter. Secondly, it involves skills, which are alsointertwined with education. The lack of proficiency is associatedwith skills, evident in vocational as well as higher education. Thethird aspect, however, pertains more to science and innovation," headded.

Addressing the attendees, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan,Vladanka Andreeva, highlighted Azerbaijan's commendablepreparations for COP29, emphasizing the country's commitment to asustainable "green" economy.

Andreeva stressed the importance of integrating climate-relatedknowledge and skills into education from an early age, she advocated for the enhancement of STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, particularlyaiming to involve young girls in STEAM (Science, Technology,Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) disciplines. Expressing opennessto collaboration, she emphasized the need for strengthenedcooperation in the education sector.

Furthermore, Andreeva reiterated Azerbaijan's high-levelreadiness for COP29, noting significant progress across essentialpillars of preparation.