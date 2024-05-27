Dyson Spheres And The Quest For Alien Megastructures

Unfortunately, such light can also be a signature of a lot of other things, such as a disc of gas and dust, or discs of comets and other debris. But the seven promising candidates aren't obliviously due to a disc, as they weren't good fits to disc models.

It is worth noting there is another signature of Dyson sphere: that visible light from the star dips as the megastructure passes in front of it. Such a signature has been found before. There was a lot of excitement about Tabby's star, or Kic 8462852 , which showed many really unusual dips in its light that could be due to an alien megastructure.

Tabby's Star in infrared (left) and ultraviolet (right) Image: Wikipedia

It almost certainly isn't an alien megastructure. A variety of natural explanations have been proposed, such as clouds of comets passing through a dust cloud. But it is an odd observation. An obvious follow-up on the seven candidates would be to look for this signature as well.

Dyson spheres may well not even exist, however. I think they are unlikely to be there. That's not to say they couldn't exist, rather that any civilization capable of building them would probably not need to (unless it was some mega art project).

Dyson's reasoning for considering such megastructures assumed that advanced civilizations would have vast power requirements. Around the same time, astronomer Nikolai Kardashev proposed a scale on which to rate the advancement of civilizations, which was based almost entirely on their power consumption.

In the 1960s, this sort of made sense. Looking back over history, humanity had just kept exponentially increasing its power use as technology advanced and the number of people increased so they just extrapolated this ever-expanding need into the future.

However, our global energy use has started to grow much more slowly over the past 50 years, and especially over the last decade. What's more, Dyson and Kardashev never specified what these vast levels of power would be used for, they just (fairly reasonably) assumed they'd be needed to do whatever it is that advanced alien civilizations do.

But, as we now look ahead to future technologies we see efficiency, miniaturization and nanotechnologies promise vastly lower power use (the performance per watt of pretty much all technologies is constantly improving).

A quick calculation reveals that, if we wanted to collect 10% of the Sun's energy at the distance the Earth is from the Sun, we'd need a surface area equal to 1 billion Earths. And if we had a super-advanced technology that could make the megastructure only 10km thick, that'd mean we'd need about a million Earths worth of material to build them from.