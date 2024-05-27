Fire at Delhi hospital claims lives of over 7 newborn babies

(MENAFN) A fire at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar district resulted in the deaths of at least seven newborn babies over the weekend. The blaze, which erupted late on Saturday, engulfed the hospital unit where 12 infants were housed, according to police reports.



Television channels and social media platforms circulated distressing images of bystanders scaling the hospital walls in an attempt to rescue the newborns trapped inside. Responding to the emergency, city authorities dispatched 14 fire engines to the scene to contain the flames.



Initial investigations into the incident uncovered alarming lapses in safety measures at the hospital. It was revealed that the facility, nestled amidst residential buildings, was allegedly operating without proper authorization, particularly in the handling of oxygen cylinders. Atul Garg, director of the Delhi fire department, cited an oxygen tank explosion as the catalyst for the rapid spread of the fire, exacerbated by the detonation of approximately 3 dozen oxygen cylinders.



An inspection revealed deficiencies in fire safety protocols at the hospital. Authorities discovered the absence of fire extinguishers and emergency exits, raising questions about the institution's compliance with safety regulations.



Additionally, it was disclosed that the hospital's license had expired earlier in the year, on March 31. Deputy Police Commissioner Surendra Choudhary disclosed that the doctor on duty lacked the necessary qualifications to administer neonatal intensive care to the newborns in critical condition.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260612