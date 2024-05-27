Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Bombing Of Displacement Camp In Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombardment that targeted a camp sheltering displaced people in Rafah in the Gaza Strip and left dozens of martyrs and many injured; considering it a serious violation of international laws that would double the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Strip.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for the Israeli authorities to adhere to the decision of the International Court of Justice calling for an end to the military attacks on Rafah; and called on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the commitment of a genocide, provide full protection for civilians, and prevent the occupation forces from implementing their plans aimed at forcibly displace civilians from the city which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's concern that the bombardment would complicate the ongoing mediation efforts, and hinder reaching an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and detainees; hence exacerbating further the effects of this war and its repercussions on regional and international security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.