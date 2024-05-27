Royal Grammar School Guildford Qatar Celebrates The Graduation Of Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Royal Grammar School Guildford Qatar (RGSGQ), one of the leading British international schools in Qatar, celebrated the Graduation Ceremony of the Class of 2024 at the prestigious Ritz Carlton Doha. Marking the school's second year of honouring its graduates, the event was indeed a memorable milestone as the students embark on new and exciting journeys.

Al Qamra Holding Chairman and owner of RGSGQ, Mr. Hamad Saleh Al Qamra, encouraged the graduates to reach for their dreams and emphasized the significance of this milestone in their lives. He added that their achievements at RGSGQ have laid a strong foundation for their future endeavors, urging them to embrace challenges with determination and resilience.

School Principal Mr. Paul Williamson also delivered an inspiring address, recognising the graduates' journeys and the transformative experiences they had throughout their time at RGSGQ. He also highlighted the school's dedication to providing excellent learning experiences and fostering the development of caring and confident individuals who are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

"As we say goodbye to the familiar faces and routines of high school, we look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. The skills and experiences you have gained during your time at our school have prepared you for whatever comes next", said Mr Paul Williamson.“As you step into the future, remember the value of collaboration, the importance of perseverance, and the joy of learning.” added Mr Paul Williamson.

This year's cohort will see its graduates attend higher education and universities, both locally and internationally. This marks a proud moment for RGSGQ, as events like these serve as a testament to the school's dedication to providing outstanding education to all its students.

About Royal Grammar School Guildford Qatar

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Qatar (RGSGQ) is an independent British international school owned and managed by the Al Qamra Holding. The school's link with The Royal Grammar School UK enables RGSGQ to benefit from a 500-year rich tradition of academic excellence. RGSGQ opened in 2016 and provides a world-class values-based education for students from the age of 3-17.

RGSGQ offers a traditional British curriculum that teaches the English National Curriculum from Early Years to Year 9. In Year 10 and Year 11, the school provides a range of IGCSE subjects to prepare Year 12 pupils to study AS level subjects to gain access to universities across the globe. The smaller pupil-to-teacher ratio enables greater teacher contact time to allow children to flourish. RGSGQ has a truly British-style Pastoral structure with a House system that provides the necessary care, guidance, and support pupils need to thrive both socially and academically. RGSGQ's values of Respect, Scholarship, Collaboration, Inclusivity, Courage, and Integrity provide a sound basis to live on.

To learn more about RGSGQ, visit their website at or contact them at +974 4036 0450.