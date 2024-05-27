(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, May 26, 2024:

The 10th edition of the International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics (AIDA) has focused on new developments in dermatology, including the use of biologics to treat some intractable diseases, using AI to treat dermatological diseases, and modern and safe laser and injection techniques in aesthetic medicine.

On its final day, AIDA proposed that the UAE should intensify its collaboration with the public and private sectors, and engage with pharmaceutical companies to develop biologics for the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema and severe alopecia. This is because the UAE is one of the first countries to provide new and innovative treatments to patients in a more expedient and effective manner, thereby enhancing patient access to essential medicines.

It also underscored the importance of adhering to international treatment protocols, developing a national protocol for the most prevalent dermatological conditions based on the most recent international recommendations, involving resident doctors in the stages of preparing and organising upcoming scientific activities in depth, and attracting the latest medical equipment for the treatment of dermatological diseases.

Furthermore, AIDA placed significant emphasis on the importance of education and health education, stressing that medical information should be obtained from specialists and not from influencers, in order to avoid complications and health issues caused by misinformation, wrong treatment methods, and the incorrect use of creams, injections, and other products. Social media has been identified as a significant source of incorrect information about different methods of beauty. Recent studies and research have shown that 84% of health information issued by influencers on social media is incorrect, and that it is not issued by specialists or people with medical backgrounds.

The conference also concluded that the utilisation of contemporary devices and techniques in the diagnosis of dermatological conditions, particularly dermoscopic devices such as the dermoscope, is of paramount importance. This device is a valuable tool in the accurate diagnosis of skin diseases and should be made available to dermatologists in both clinical and hospital settings for optimal utilisation.

Dr. Khaled Othman, Founder and Conference Chair, Consultant Dermatology & Aesthetician, stated that the participants in the conference discussed the recommendations issued by the World Conference on Skin Rejuvenation and Aging, which is held in several countries and attended by approximately 16,000 dermatologists, including doctors from the UAE. The most significant recommendations pertained to the postponement of the age of the skin. The attendees' research focused on anti-ageing products, with a particular emphasis on the efficacy of freshness needles. This investigation aimed to ascertain whether these products are genuinely effective or merely a marketing ploy. It was emphasised that these needles should only be utilised in licensed and specialised clinics under the supervision of experienced doctors to avoid complications, he added.

Dr. Khaled Othman also stressed the significance of following an integrated healthy lifestyle encompassing food, exercise, mental and psychological well-being, abstaining from smoking, avoiding unprotected sun exposure, which accelerates the ageing process, and undergoing an integrated treatment that prioritises mental and physical health.

He also reiterated the importance of not being influenced by social media and not taking information from it about the perpetuation of youth and staying away from misinformation. He also emphasised the need for the younger generation to have access to specialists who can provide them with reliable and accurate health information.

Dr. Huda Rajab, Chair-Elect and Co-Chair of the Dermatology Program, Chair of the Dermatology Department at AHS-SEHA in Abu Dhabi, stated that the participants engaged in discourse pertaining to injection methodologies, including Botox injections and the associated complications. The discussion encompassed the optimal injection sites, the necessity for specialized training in administering injections in high-risk areas, and the potential benefits of utilizing an intravenous tube in lieu of a needle of a specific size to prevent inadvertent injection into blood vessels, which can precipitate serious complications. They also stressed the necessity of utilising ultrasound prior to and during injections to prevent injections in the incorrect location, the utilisation of ultrasound (focused sound waves) in cosmetic clinics for medical diagnosis and as a mandatory procedure prior to cosmetic procedures to avoid complications and problems, the techniques for using ultrasound and pre-planning to identify the correct injection sites and to avoid any issues, particularly in light of the emergence of ultrasound as a strong competitor to surgical operations and other modern techniques that are used as an alternative to cosmetic surgery.

Furthermore, she indicated that the conference participants were able to gain insight into the latest research, studies, and news in dermatology. These included vitiligo, a disease that has now been found to have a cure, pigmentation, and melasma, which also has a cure. Additionally, the latest recommendations published in the American Journal of Dermatology and the International Journal of Dermatology for 2024 were presented, which are of significant importance due to their summaries of recent medical research and studies.





She elucidated that the conference encompassed discourses and exchanges of ideas pertaining to sweat gland infections and the latest treatment modalities, psoriasis treatment, the utilisation of lasers and energy devices in aesthetic dermatology, acne and its effects, the most recent techniques in treating burns and burn scars and surgical scars, the latest method of treating dark circles with laser, non-surgical face and neck lifting, the art of using threads in face and neck lifting, and the means of eliminating a double chin without surgery.

The conference's sessions, workshops and seminars have addressed the latest treatment options for eczema, alopecia and psoriasis, as well as strategies for achieving healthy and disease-free skin. This is particularly relevant given that these conditions are now among those that can be treated and managed effectively, in addition to discussions on various developments in dermatology, skin allergies, skin infections, nail issues and their potential to indicate the presence of underlying disease or sexually transmitted diseases.

It also addressed dermatological diseases in children, including alopecia, allergies, and the use of biological needles to treat eczema and psoriasis in children, immunological diseases and the new developments in their treatment, and the importance of coordination between the allergist and dermatologist during treatment.

It has been also decided that the 11th edition of AIDA will be held during May 2-4, 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

It is worth mentioning that AIDA-2024 was attended by approximately 800 international experts, doctors, lecturers, dermatology, cosmetic and laser specialised societies from the GCC, the Middle East, and international specialised societies. In addition, approximately 60 local and international experts and specialists presented their experiences and expertise in dermatology, aesthetics, and lasers.

Moreover, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has accredited participation in the conference with 16.5 hours of continuing medical education, while the European Board of Continuing Medical Education accredited it with 18.5 hours.

The conference was held from 24 to 26 May at Conrad Etihad Towers Abu Dhabi. It showcased the latest technologies and devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of dermatology, laser therapy and aesthetic treatments. In addition, twenty exhibitors presented the latest devices and medical equipment related to dermatology, aesthetics and lasers at this year's event.