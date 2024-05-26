Dubai: RTA Discontinues In-Person Fine Payment Service At Centres

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 10:02 PM

Starting May 26, vehicle fines can no longer be paid through customer happiness centres or service provider centres, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on X.

Customers can pay the fines digitally in a few simple steps, the authority said. This can be done through the RTA website or smart application.

Earlier, RTA had released a new version of its official app , offering users a simplified and easier way to access its services.

Residents who incurred fines can now make hassle-free payments through the updated version of the app.

Salik online payments, voucher top-up, and Nol top-up are also added on the app's update, making transactions even more convenient.

The RTA application's upgraded version is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

