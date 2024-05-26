Karwa Taxi Now Accessible Through Uber App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) and Uber on Sunday announced a strategic partnership to bring Karwa Taxis to the Uber platform, in a move to elevate the mobility landscape in Qatar and in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Karwa Taxi will bring a new, affordable, and convenient way to travel with the Uber app. Simply select“Taxi” on the app.

Through this partnership, Mowasalat Co. (Karwa)'s Public Transport Taxi fleet will be available on the Uber app to boost travel options for residents and tourists, making Qatar's transport network more efficient. By coming together to launch the new Taxi service, Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) and Uber's partnership exemplifies the power of public-private collaboration in driving the future of mobility. More cars on the platform means that ride sharing works even better: faster pickups, more affordable and more reliable rides.

Nasser Mamdouh M Al Shammari, Light Transport Services Director at Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) said: "Partnering with Uber marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide advanced and sustainable public transport solutions in Qatar. We look forward to this collaboration to promote a green mobility landscape with our hybrid-electric Taxi fleet. This initiative will not only improve the accessibility and convenience of our services but also contribute to the broader goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“We're thrilled to be joining forces with Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) to bring the Karwa Taxi service to thousands of riders in Qatar. Uber has a long history of partnering with cities to boost earning opportunities for drivers and improve access to transport for riders. We strongly believe that partnerships such as this one pave the way for innovation in the mobility sector, and we're committed to making this a partnership of trust and cooperation long into the future,” said Pia El Hachem, General Manager for Qatar, UAE and Jordan at Uber.

As part of the partnership, Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) will also onboard premium vehicles onto the app under Uber Black together with electric vehicles in line with Uber's commitment to be an emission free mobility platform globally by 2040.

Karwa Taxi trips can be requested in Qatar starting today, May 26. Joining the existing line-up of products in Qatar, the new taxi service gives riders the ability to request a taxi at the touch of a button.