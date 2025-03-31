403
Folgate Advisors Launches AI Offer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – Seven independent specialists within the fast-growing Folgate Advisors network have launched a suite of training, consulting and change management services to support agency and corporate executives with effective adoption of AI.
The Folgate AI Nexus has been created by a multidisciplinary team across Asia, Europe and North America, with the aim of empowering in-house and agency teams to“move beyond experimentation and drive meaningful impact” and to“embrace and maximize the application of AI”.
Folgate – set up last year by three former Omnicom executives, David Gallagher, Mark Hume and Dave Scott – is also designating April as 'AI Month,' with four weeks of free content and online conversations with advisors and guest experts, including a webinar in partnership with PRovoke Media.
Scott said:“The Folgate AI Nexus is one of several new offerings reflecting what we call the power of compound knowledge - brilliant people coming together to help improve the business of communications with crucial expertise – in this case, embracing the potential of generative AI.”
The advisors leading the Folgate AI Nexus include London-based Andrew Bruce Smith, who has guided more than 3,000 organisations through technology and AI changes. He said:“The marcoms world is ready to move beyond just talking about AI. Folgate's AI Nexus is intended to deliver the practical, expert guidance needed to drive real-world transformation. AI now has significant influence on how brands connect, message and measure impact.
“Recognising the need for actionable strategies over theoretical discussions, the Folgate AI Nexus initiative will empower marketing and communications professionals to transform their organisations by addressing the need for clarity, direction and implementation confidence. 'AI Month' is a commitment to providing accessible knowledge and build confidence, not just to understand the AI marcomms revolution, but to lead it.”
The new venture also includes“AI evangelist” Jenny Nicholson, based in North Carolina, who spent more than a decade in creative roles at McKinney and is SVP for creative and strategic innovation at Movement Strategy. She said:“The mainstream narrative around generative AI has done us all a great disservice. Efficiency is important, but the real potential is in expansion. Instead of using AI to do what we already did but faster, the magic happens when we understand how it can help us do things that were never possible before.”
AI consultant Rob van Alphen, who is based in Vietnam and the UAE and helps marketing and communications teams across Asia integrate generative AI into their workflows, is also on board. He said:“While there's so much talk about AI capabilities and its impact on the future of our work, the reality is that most communications teams are not effectively leveraging AI. Successful, long-term adoption means that 80% of the work to be done is about people and processes, not technology. I'm excited to be part of the AI Nexus and to help marcomms teams and companies best prepare for the turbulent years ahead.”
The cohort also includes Lisbon-based Philippe Borremans, who specialises in the use of AI for emergency risk management and crisis communications; former Edelman and Ogilvy leader Matt Collette in Vancouver, founder and CEO of digital and social firm Sequencr AI; Lorna McDowell in London, founder and CEO of change management consultancy, Xenergie; and strategic communications advisor Julio Romo, former head of communications and engagement for the Digital, Data and Technology team at the UK government's Department for Business and Trade.
Folgate Advisors has grown to a collective of 34 advisors since its inception, most recently adding comms veteran Andrew Bloch to advise on M&A and influencer strategy.
