403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Burson Appoints France CEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS - Burson has appointed Éloi Asseline as the new CEO of Burson in France, replacing Marc Chauchat, who has stepped down from the role after four years.
Asseline (pictured) joins from Weber Shandwick Paris, where he had been CEO since 2018, driving double-digit growth in the market and leading the agency to become the most awarded French PR firm, including Cannes Lions, CLIO, Eurobest, and One Show recognition.
Previously, he served as chief operating officer for Weber Shandwick Paris and senior vice president of brand marketing. Earlier in his career, he held positions at the French Embassy in India and in Bahrain.
With over 20 years' experience, Asseline has worked with French and international organisations across sectors from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to consumer goods, banking, insurance, energy and automotive.
He has also worked across marketing disciplines, including advertising at M&C Saatchi and CLM BBDO and consumer and digital leadership at Team Lewis.
Burson EMEA CEO Scott Wilson – who announced he was stepping down earlier this month, with Edelman COO Jon Hughes taking on the role – said:“France is a key strategic market for many of our clients and partners.
"I am thrilled to welcome Éloi to Burson and have every confidence that under his leadership, Burson France will become the agency of choice for clients seeking to build reputation for competitive advantage as well as a magnet for talent seeking to work with the world's top brands and build extraordinary careers.”
Asseline added:“Burson is a legendary agency, with a fantastic track record and a strong positioning in the French market as well as globally. My ambition is for us to deliver the best and most inspiring work for our clients and our talent.”
Asseline (pictured) joins from Weber Shandwick Paris, where he had been CEO since 2018, driving double-digit growth in the market and leading the agency to become the most awarded French PR firm, including Cannes Lions, CLIO, Eurobest, and One Show recognition.
Previously, he served as chief operating officer for Weber Shandwick Paris and senior vice president of brand marketing. Earlier in his career, he held positions at the French Embassy in India and in Bahrain.
With over 20 years' experience, Asseline has worked with French and international organisations across sectors from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to consumer goods, banking, insurance, energy and automotive.
He has also worked across marketing disciplines, including advertising at M&C Saatchi and CLM BBDO and consumer and digital leadership at Team Lewis.
Burson EMEA CEO Scott Wilson – who announced he was stepping down earlier this month, with Edelman COO Jon Hughes taking on the role – said:“France is a key strategic market for many of our clients and partners.
"I am thrilled to welcome Éloi to Burson and have every confidence that under his leadership, Burson France will become the agency of choice for clients seeking to build reputation for competitive advantage as well as a magnet for talent seeking to work with the world's top brands and build extraordinary careers.”
Asseline added:“Burson is a legendary agency, with a fantastic track record and a strong positioning in the French market as well as globally. My ambition is for us to deliver the best and most inspiring work for our clients and our talent.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment