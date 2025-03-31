JEE Aspirant From Lucknow Commits Suicide In Kota Two Days Before Exam

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 1 (IANS) In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old JEE aspirant, Ujjwal, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has allegedly committed suicide in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota. He had been preparing for the JEE exam for the past two years while staying in a hostel and attending coaching classes.

Ujjwal reportedly took his own life by laying on a railway track in Kota. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 6.30 p.m. on the Mumbai-Delhi railway line. Authorities identified him through his ID card and mobile phone.

Ujjwal was scheduled to appear for his JEE Mains exam in Lucknow on April 2.

His father had planned to travel to Kota on Monday to take him to Lucknow for the exam.

However, before that could happen, he received the devastating news of his son's demise.

Speaking about the tragedy, his father Deepak Mishra said: "We noticed that students often experience stress, but they are unable to express it. When I informed him that I was coming to pick him up, perhaps he found it easier to take this extreme step."Ujjwal had last spoken to his father at 11 p.m. on Saturday night."

According to his father, he had never expressed any signs of distress or academic pressure.

"He was doing well in his studies and seemed to be living comfortably in Kota. It is difficult to say why he took this step," said Deepak Mishra.

SI Dharm Singh of the GRP police station confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene.

"The student's ID card helped us establish his identity, after which his family was informed. We have handed over the body to his relatives following a post-mortem," he said.