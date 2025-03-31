Shiva Circuit For Religious Tourism In Bihar To Be Developed Soon: Dilip Jaiswal

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 1 (IANS) Bihar unit BJP president Dilip Jaiswal has said that a Shiva Circuit will soon be developed in the state, with the state government already giving its consent for the project.

Speaking to the media in Purnea, Jaiswal said the initiative will boost religious tourism in Bihar, given the presence of several significant Shiva temples across the state.

"This initiative is similar to the Buddha Circuit and Ramayana Circuit, aimed at preserving and developing the historical and mythological heritage of Lord Shiva's temples," Jaiswal stated.

The Shiva Circuit will connect several iconic Shiva temples in Bihar, including Hariharnath temple in Vaishali, Someshwarnath Mahadev Temple in East Champaran, Kusheshwarnath Shiv Temple in Darbhanga, Ekadashi Rudra Temple, Kapileshwar Sthan Shiv Temple, Madneshwar Sthan Shiv Temple in Madhubani, Singheshwar Mahadev Temple in Madhepura, Sundarnath Mahadev Temple in Araria, Gorakhnath Shiv Temple in Katihar, Ajaibinath Temple in Sultanganj Bhagalpur, Baba Bateshwarnath Temple in Kahalgaon Bhagalpur, Kocheshwar Shiva Temple in Gaya, Bhairav Sthan Shiva Temple in Muzaffarpur, Mahendranath Shiva Temple in Siwan and Baikatpur Dham in Khusrupur Patna.

"These temples are not only famous in Bihar but attract devotees from across the country. Developing them under the Shiva Circuit will create a well-connected pilgrimage route," Jaiswal added.

He also highlighted the Rs 11,000 crore allocation for the Kosi-Mechi Link project, aimed at providing flood relief and irrigation in Seemanchal districts like Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar.

“This project will irrigate 7 lakh hectares of land, benefiting farmers and making Kosi, Mithilanchal and Seemanchal flood-free,” he said.

He also attacked the INDIA bloc leaders and said:“INDI Alliance has divided society for years, while NDA unites everyone.”

He also said that Pappu Yadav has "no work".“He boasts a lot but does no work."

On Prashant Kishor, the BJP leader said:“Where was he for 55 years? Let him spend half his income on society before doing politics.”

Jaiswal also sounded warning against the stone-pelters in Bihar, stating that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eradicated stone pelting from Kashmir, and if anyone tries it in Bihar, they will not be spared".