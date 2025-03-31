NE India’S One Of Tallest Govt Office Complex To Come Up In Agartala: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 1 (IANS) The Northeastern region's one of the tallest office building complex is being constructed in Agartala using the latest technology from California, US Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said after reviewing the work of the multi-storey office complex.

The Chief Minister said that the work for the ground floor plus 14 storey building is expected to be completed by 2026 and then all government offices would be shifted under one roof.

“The latest technology from California is being used in the construction of this giant building. The initial cost allocated for its construction is approximately Rs 133.89 crore,” he said, adding that this multi-storey building is being constructed on about one acre of land.

CM Saha said that the current BJP government of the state is working with special priority on infrastructure development.

“This will add another feather of pride to the crown of the state. If everything goes well, its construction will be completed by 2026.”

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the work and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

He said all necessary facilities and securities including a 400-seat conference hall, car parking facilities, solar electrification, and other amenities would be provided in the new office complex.

“The government is working to ensure that people can easily access various important government services under one roof. Notably, this building is being constructed with complete earthquake-resistant technology,” he added.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other high-ranking officials of the administration.

In a separate event, the Chief Minister on Monday launched mid-day meal services for the patients' families at Rs 10 in Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital.

Saha, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said that often patients' families face food-related issues and that's why, with the help of Rogi Kalyan Samiti and the Rotary Club, the mid-day meal services were launched at just Rs 10 for the family members of the patients.

He also mentioned that the state government has proposed a scheme to construct a shelter house for the people visiting the Medical College and Hospital.