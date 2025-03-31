Great Game On: Shining Light On The Contest For Central Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Founding Fathers advised Americans to steer clear of entangling alliances if they wished to preserve their newly acquired Republic. This may be news to some of our politicos but not to President Donald Trump. No US president has been leerier of the interventionist foreign policy bequeathed to us by Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt than Trump.

Immune to the globalist enthusiasm for“democracy building” and“forever wars,” Trump lives in the realm of reality – not ideological pseudo-reality. Trump has had enough of the“values-based” foreign policy that, in the matter of Ukraine, may have brought us closer to thermonuclear war than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis.

Unlike so many of his political adversaries, Trump is not indifferent to the negative impact a misconstrued foreign policy could have on ordinary people, families, the nation at large and, for that matter, the world.

With that in mind, and in view of the rising importance of Asia, Geoff Raby's new book –“Great Game On: The Contest for Central Asia and Global Supremacy” – is worth reading to get a better handle on the history and current state of great power dynamics in Eurasia and Central Asia. Raby served as Australian Ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011.

He has done a service by focusing on Central Asia in view of its considerable and growing importance. The region encompasses Afghanistan, Inner Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Xinjiang (China), and is more than 300,000 square miles larger than the continental United States. That's a big chunk of real estate which the US ignores at its peril.

Raby – a mostly non-ideological foreign policy practitioner – deftly describes not only the 19th century Anglo-Russian“Great Game” but the emergent 21st century“New Great Game,” i.e., the great power competition for influence over Central Asia between China, Russia and, to a lesser extent, the United States. As such, he delves into the respective geopolitical ambitions of China and Russia in Eurasia over the past 100 years with a spotlight on Central Asia.

Raby argues that“Core Eurasia” – in other words, Central Asia – is“the principal theater of contest” between the great powers and that“the key pivots on the chess board are Afghanistan and Xinjiang.”

He has a point, but it's also the case that Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with their massive reserves of natural resources, extensive trade routes – east-west and north-south – and welcoming attitude toward the outside world represent a stable setting in which the US can expand its economic ties. (See: Time for a US pivot to Central Asia )