Trekking Expedition In Arunachal To Commemorate Dalai Lama's Tibet Escape

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 1 (IANS) A week-long trekking expedition retracing the historic route taken by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama six decades ago commenced on March 31 from Kenzamani in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, officials said.

Organised by the Tawang district administration under the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the historic event is supported by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and chairman of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), Jambey Wangdi.

The journey will conclude at Pungteng in Tawang on April 5, the day the Dalai Lama arrived in the region in 1959, an official release said.

The expedition is organised to commemorate the Dalai Lama's historic escape from Tibet in 1959.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, prayers for the Dalai Lama were held at Kenzamani, followed by cultural performances by monks and local people.

“As we embark on this six-day-long journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. The bond between our people goes beyond borders,” legislator Lhamu said, adding“we remain inspired by His Holiness's teachings and his unwavering commitment to compassion, non-violence, and the promotion of human values.”

Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi extended his gratitude to all the participants and prayed for the good health and long life of the Dalai Lama.

He urged everyone to incorporate His Holiness' teachings into daily life. Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang applauded the efforts of the Lungla administration and Extra Assistant Commissioner, Jemeithang in making the event a success.

He highlighted Kenzamani's historical significance, noting that it was here that His Holiness was received by the then administrators in 1959.

Additionally, he paid tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in 1962 while defending the borders.

The event was also addressed by the Tibetan Settlement Officer from Bomdila and Addl. DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, both of whom emphasized the spiritual and cultural importance of the initiative.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans received the portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and a branch of the holy tree at Chudangmo, offering a guard of honor.

Over 300 participants joined Monday's first day of the trekking programme which included Gaon Buras, Gram Panchayat members, personnel from border guarding forces, monks and tourists.