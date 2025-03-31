Trump's Step Back Abroad Has Triggered An Atomic Race In East Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) US allies in Asia fear losing their nuclear umbrella because US President Donald Trump suggested some global disengagement. Without the umbrella, as seen with Ukraine, a country's independence is in jeopardy. It starts a new proliferation.

Washington is tempted to withdraw from some international pledges and is keen to pursue its agenda without much consultation or consensus with the allies. There are divergent priorities in the alliances.

Facing the North Korean atomic risk, the majority of South Koreans reportedly want the bomb. Japan, threatened by North Korea and scared by China, might quickly consider a nuclear defense. At that point, even Vietnam or Indonesia might contemplate fissile capabilities. And why not the Philippines or Thailand? India and Pakistan already possess a mighty stash.

The big question is Taiwan: will the island yield to Beijing or build its nukes?

China would be in a quagmire. It'd be the target of this arsenal and in a vicious circle – the more bombs it stocks, the more bombs its neighbors will stock. It'd be unprecedented with unfathomable consequences.

The environment in Asia is more complicated than in Europe, where two strong US-backed frameworks, NATO and the EU, have held the continent together for decades. Asia has thinner multilateral institutions and bilateral pacts with the US.