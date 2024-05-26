Delhi Children's Hospital Fire: 7 Newborns Dead, 'Whoever Responsible Will Not Be Spared,' Says CM Kejriwal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least seven newborns died, and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi on Saturday night, officials said. The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Naveen Chinchi, the proprietor of Baby Care New Born Hospital, under IPC sections 336, 304A, and 34. Investigations are underway to determine if the hospital possessed a fire NOC. The owner of the hospital is reportedly absconding.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote: "This incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a case has been filed against the owner of the hospital.



President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the death of children due to a fire in a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending and prayed for strength to the bereaved parents.“I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident,” she said.

In a separate incident, at least three people died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar early Sunday.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at 2.35 am and that the fire was brought under control by 7.20 am.



