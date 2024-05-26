Prana Boats Sets Sail On Inland Waterways With The New Prana Canal Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glass rooftop and side solar panels on Prana Canal

Eco-friendly furniture on Prana Canal

Prana Boats announces its new product line, the Prana Canal, focusing on alternative living solutions in Europe, on water and with sustainable energy.

CRICK, NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prana Boats, the revolutionary electric boat builder, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new product line, Prana Canal. Designed specifically for idyllic exploration of inland waterways, Prana Canal offers a unique combination of luxurious living space, cutting-edge sustainability features, and unparalleled eco-friendliness.“We're excited to expand our electric boat offerings with Prana Canal,” said Sam Do, Co-founder of Prana Boats.“This line caters to a growing segment of individuals seeking alternative living solutions while embracing a sustainable lifestyle.”Prana Canal: Where Luxury Meets SustainabilityThe Prana Canal line boasts a flagship model, the Prana Canal 39. This impressive narrowboat features:- Expansive Glass Solar Rooftop and Integrated Solar Panels: The Prana Canal 39 harnesses the power of the sun to significantly reduce reliance on traditional energy sources.- Eco-Friendly Furniture Made from Rubberwood: Sustainable materials are woven into the very fabric of the Prana Canal experience, minimizing environmental impact.- Smart Wastewater Treatment System: Advanced technology ensures responsible waste management, protecting the delicate ecosystems of inland waterways.Limitless Production Meets Global DemandPrana Boats, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, leverages its Vietnamese shipyard's immense production capabilities. This strategic location allows Prana to efficiently build the Prana Canal line at a high rate, ensuring wider availability and shorter wait times for customers.A Desirable Lifestyle on the WaterPrana Canal offers more than just a boat; it's a gateway to a unique and desirable lifestyle. Imagine waking up to the gentle lapping of water against your vessel, exploring hidden coves and charming towns along scenic waterways, all while minimizing your environmental footprint.About Prana BoatsPrana Boats is a leading innovator in the electric boat industry. Founded by Sam Do, a veteran in boatbuilding and software engineering, and John McGettigan, a pioneer in electric boat design and integration, Prana is dedicated to creating luxurious and sustainable boating experiences. Prana's commitment to clean energy and responsible practices paves the way for a brighter future on the water.Join the Prana MovementVisit our website at to learn more about the Prana Canal line and discover how you can embark on your sustainable boating adventure.

Mandy Nguyen

Prana Boats LLC

+1 2069737955

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Prana Canal Teaser