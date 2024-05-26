AIR INDIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SANJAY SHARMA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 24 May 2024: Air India today announced the appointment of Sanjay Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 10th June 2024.



Mr Sharma, who will report to Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson, has more than three decades of experience in the Corporate Finance, Investment Banking and Real Estate sectors and joins Air India from Tata Projects Limited where he was the CFO. Prior to Tata Projects he was CFO of Tata Realty Infrastructure Limited, and Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Deutsche Bank Group. Prior to that he worked in various capacities at DSP Merrill Lynch Limited in Mumbai and Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific in Hong Kong.



Mr Sharma succeeds Mr Vinod Hejmadi, who is retiring after more three decades with Air India.



Commenting on the announcement, Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO, Air India, said: “We are pleased to have Sanjay joining the leadership team and look forward to his contribution to the ongoing transformation at Air India. We also thank Vinod for his long service to the Company, and for his vital role in its transition to private ownership and, thereafter, its subsequent transformation.”



Air India

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India’s aviation sector. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to become a world class airline with an Indian heart. The first phase of this transformation, the taxi phase was recently concluded, and focused on fixing the basics. These included bringing back to service many long grounded aircraft, addition of talent across flying and ground functions, rapid upgradation of technology and strengthening of customer care initiatives amongst others. A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers all over the world.







