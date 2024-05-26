Mastercard Women's Leadership Network Expands into Saudi Arabia, Empowering Women in Finance

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) [Riyadh, 23 May, 2024] - As part of its commitment to connecting and powering an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, Mastercard is pleased to announce the launch of a new Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) chapter in Saudi Arabia and extension of its Accelerator Program in EEMEA in partnership with Women Choice to Saudi Arabia. ,



Under the esteemed leadership of Selin Bahadirli Caglan, EEMEA Lead for WLN, Reema Al Shammasi, and Rama Alsayegh WLN Saudi Chapter Co-Leads, with the valuable support of Wijdan Almutairi, the introduction of WLN to the Kingdom marks a significant milestone. It builds on Mastercard’s ongoing efforts to advance female empowerment and gender equality in the Saudi financial services sector.



Scheduled to take place on 04 June 2024 at the Mastercard office in Riyadh, the WLN Saudi Chapter launch event will feature keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and insights into the upcoming programming for 2024. Participants can expect engaging discussions, skill-building workshops, and valuable connections that will drive their personal and professional growth.



“We are excited to bring the Women’s Leadership Network to Saudi Arabia and provide a platform for women in finance to connect, grow, and succeed,” said Selin Bahadirli Caglan, EEMEA Lead, WLN. “With the support of Women Choice and our dedicated leaders, including Reema Alshammasi and Rama Alsayegh, we are confident that the WLN Saudi Chapter will have a profound impact on advancing women's empowerment in the Kingdom and wider region.”



“We are beyond excited to further our collaboration with the Mastercard team and to launch this new joint project in Saudi. The WLN Chapter is a true opportunity for women in finance in Saudi as it will not be limited to conversations, even if they do matter, but will also encapsulate active workshops with a measurement of the results achieved, for each woman participant. At Women Choice and with the help of our partners, leading organizations in their respective fields, we allocate resources to each activity and monitor progress all the way to the actual impact. We expect this initiative to help bring a positive outcome to the Saudi financial sector,” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.



