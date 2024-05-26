ExpoCulinaire 2024 concludes on a high note with 30% increase in exhibitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 23, 2024

The sixth edition of the ExpoCulinaire exhibition was wrapped up yesterday evening (Wednesday) on a high note.

Hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) from May 20 to 22, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event saw a 30 percent increase in exhibitors, with the participation of more than 3,500 chefs from around the world.

Organised by Purple Kitchen Events, ExpoCulinaire 2024 witnessed a significant surge in visitor turnout, featuring an extensive list of top-tier professionals and enthusiasts in the cooking, food, hospitality, culinary, and tourism sectors.

Over three days, the exhibition showcased the finest products and services in the culinary industry, including restaurant service equipment, bakery and food preparation supplies, storage and cooling systems, and tableware and accessories. It featured more than 200 companies and brands representing some of the leading regional and global food and hospitality names.

ExpoCulinaire 2024 brought together food and beverage industry leaders and major investors from around the globe, offering them an ideal platform to explore the latest trends in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Furthermore, the event provided businessmen with opportunities to exchange knowledge and experiences, forge business deals, and establish partnerships in the hospitality sector, while supplying food products and ingredients to restaurants and hotels.

The sixth edition of ExpoCulinaire spotlighted the skills and talents of top chefs and culinary experts who presented picture-perfect displays of delicious dishes from some of the world’s most famous cuisines. Participants included culinary professionals representing the UAE, Iraq, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, Azerbaijan, China, and Denmark, in addition to other countries showcasing their expertise in both cooking and pastry arts.

During the show, many exhibiting companies and brands presented new healthy food products that align with the UAE's vision and commitment to sustainability. This underscores the event's capability to cater to the interests of a diverse range of visitors while advancing sustainability and innovation within the culinary sector.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, noted that ExpoCulinaire 2024 stands out as one of the most significant events reflecting the growing interest in the hospitality sector.

He pointed out that the exhibition, originating in Sharjah, has become a global platform where professional chefs and specialised businesses can showcase their latest products and services and exchange expertise with counterparts worldwide.

A substantial number of Emirati chefs and culinary experts took part in some of the industry's top-billed competitions included in the ExpoCulinaire 2024 show, serving as both contestants and jury members. Resident chefs also showcased Emirati cuisine, promoting its unique qualities and global appeal to the attendees.

The event experienced a marked increase in competition participants, notably in the 27th Emirates International Salon Culinaire, the largest single-entry chef competition in the world.

Organised by the Emirates Culinary Guild with the support of the Sharjah Chamber, the prestigious competition featured 928 chefs vying for top honours, marking an increase in the number of participants comparing to the previous edition which saw 400 participants. This strong turnout caused registration to close two weeks prior to the exhibition's start date.





