Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez receives best player award in Serie A for 2023-24 season

(MENAFN) The Italian Serie A unveiled the recipients of its prestigious player and manager awards for the 2023-24 season on Friday, recognizing standout performances and contributions within the league. Leading the accolades is Inter Milan's Argentine forward, Lautaro Martinez, who clinched the title of best overall player for his exceptional displays on the field throughout the season. Martinez's teammate, Hakan Calhanoglu, a Turkish international midfielder, earned recognition as the best midfielder, showcasing his skill and influence in the midfield area.



In addition to individual player awards, Inter Milan dominated the defensive category, with Alessandro Bastoni receiving the honor of best defender. Bastoni's consistent performances at the back played a crucial role in bolstering Inter's defensive solidity over the course of the season. Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi, the astute manager of Inter Milan, was rightfully bestowed with the coach of the season award, a testament to his tactical acumen and leadership that guided Inter to their 20th Serie A title, secured several weeks prior.



The individual accolades extended beyond Inter Milan's roster, with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic recognized as the best striker for his goal-scoring prowess and impact on the pitch. Additionally, Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna emerged as the best under 23 player, showcasing promise and potential for the future of Italian football. Meanwhile, Michele Di Gregorio of Monza was celebrated as the best goalkeeper of the season, his performances between the posts earning him well-deserved recognition.



These awards not only highlight the exceptional talent and skill present within Serie A but also serve as a reflection of the league's competitiveness and the remarkable contributions made by players and managers alike to elevate the standard of football in Italy.

