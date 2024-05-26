Fatality rate in Papua New Guinea landslide rises to over 300

(MENAFN) The death toll from a catastrophic landslide in a remote area of northern Papua New Guinea has tragically climbed to over 300, as confirmed by lawmaker Aimos Akem on Saturday. The landslide, which struck the Maip-Mulitaka region in the early hours of Friday, caused extensive devastation, claiming numerous lives and destroying 1,182 houses in the Rural LLG area, according to local reports from the PNG Post Courier.



Aimos Akem, a member of parliament from Enga province, detailed the grim aftermath of the disaster, noting that more than 300 people were buried under the landslide's debris, with six villages in the region left devastated. Among the affected areas is Yambili village in Enga province, situated approximately 600 kilometers (372 miles) northwest of the capital, Port Moresby. Mark Ipuia, a local leader and former lawmaker, described the scene in Yambali village as engulfed in vast mounds of rubble caused by the landslide, which occurred around 3 a.m. (1700 GMT Thursday).



Despite these harrowing reports, local authorities have yet to officially confirm the exact death toll from the landslide. Furthermore, the disaster has led to the blockage of a crucial road linking to the town of Porgera, where a significant gold mine is located.



In response to the tragedy, both the United States and Australia have extended offers of assistance to the Papua New Guinea government. President Joe Biden and his wife expressed their heartfelt concern for the affected individuals, while Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong affirmed Canberra's readiness to provide support during this difficult time.

