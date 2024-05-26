EU representatives clarify Georgian Premier murder threat caution

(MENAFN) In the midst of a brewing controversy surrounding remarks made by European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, a statement has emerged seeking to contextualize his words amidst accusations of an assassination threat directed at Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.



The uproar began when Kobakhidze took to social media to recount a recent phone call with an unnamed European Union commissioner, during which the commissioner reportedly referenced the recent assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, cautioning Kobakhidze to be "very careful." Kobakhidze interpreted this as a veiled threat, stirring tensions and prompting widespread scrutiny.



However, Varhelyi has since stepped forward to address the controversy, asserting that his comments were taken out of context and potentially misinterpreted. In a statement released on Thursday, Varhelyi expressed regret over the misunderstanding, emphasizing that his words were not intended to be construed as a threat.



The crux of Varhelyi's argument lies in the context of the phone call, wherein he had urged Kobakhidze to reconsider the recent passage of Georgia's Transparency of Foreign Influence Act. Varhelyi argued that this legislation could exacerbate political tensions within the country, potentially leading to unrest in the streets of Tbilisi. To illustrate his point, Varhelyi referenced the recent political polarization in Slovakia, citing it as an example of the consequences of heightened societal divisions.



Varhelyi's clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions surrounding his communication with Kobakhidze, underscoring the importance of understanding the broader context in which his remarks were made. Nevertheless, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about the delicate balance between political discourse and diplomatic relations, highlighting the need for clarity and precision in communication, particularly in sensitive diplomatic matters.



As both sides continue to navigate the fallout from this episode, the incident serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in international diplomacy and the importance of effective communication in fostering constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

