NY mayor declares rat conference

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled plans for the inaugural National Urban Rat Summit, slated to take place in September, aiming to address the escalating issue of rodent infestation plaguing the metropolis. This announcement follows a recent uptick in cases of human leptospirosis, a disease transmitted through contact with animal urine, particularly from rats, underscoring the urgency of the situation.



With New York City boasting one of the highest brown rat populations in the United States, estimated at around three million as of August 2023, Mayor Adams emphasizes the need for comprehensive strategies to combat this persistent problem. In a press release, Adams underscores the importance of understanding the enemy to effectively combat it, highlighting the summit's objective of convening leading rat specialists from cities like Boston, New Orleans, and Seattle to share insights and strategies for managing urban rat populations.



Expressing his personal disdain for rats, Mayor Adams acknowledges the shared sentiment among New Yorkers and reaffirms the city's commitment to ongoing efforts to mitigate the rodent menace. While rat sightings in designated Rat Mitigation Zones have reportedly decreased by nearly 14 percent year over year, Adams stresses the importance of continued vigilance and proactive measures in addressing the issue.



Kathleen Corradi, appointed as NYC's first Director of Rodent Mitigation, commonly referred to as the "rat czar," emphasizes the significance of hosting the summit to enhance the city's understanding of urban rat behavior and management. Corradi highlights the lack of comprehensive research on this subject and expresses confidence that the summit will facilitate knowledge exchange and inform more effective strategies for rat control in New York City.



The announcement of the National Urban Rat Summit underscores the city's proactive approach to tackling its rodent problem, signaling a collaborative effort to leverage expertise and resources in combating this persistent urban challenge. As preparations for the summit get underway, stakeholders are optimistic about the potential for meaningful insights and solutions to emerge from this collaborative endeavor.

