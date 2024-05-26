Death of Iran`s leader possibly to lead to different state

(MENAFN) Following the tragic deaths of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Fyodor Lukyanov reflects on the implications for Iran's political landscape and regional dynamics. Lukyanov delves into the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the deaths, evoking parallels with past incidents like the crash of Polish President Lech Kaczynski's plane.



As a pivotal player in West Asia, Iran's internal stability is of paramount importance, given its influence on regional affairs. Lukyanov acknowledges the complexities of Iran's political system and questions whether the leadership transition could potentially lead to internal instability. While Iranian experts may offer nuanced insights, Lukyanov observes that the system appears resilient to upheaval, given its unique governance structure where the president serves as the head of the executive, akin to a prime minister with political rather than technocratic authority.



The article contemplates the broader implications of Iran's leadership transition on regional dynamics and underscores the significance of stability in Iran for maintaining regional balance. Lukyanov's analysis invites readers to ponder the potential ramifications of the recent developments in Iran and their reverberations across West Asia.

