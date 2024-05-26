US reports record high number of passengers passing through airports in 1 day

(MENAFN) The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported a significant milestone in air travel, with a record-breaking 2.95 million passengers passing through airports on Friday. This marks the highest number of passengers ever recorded in a single day. The timing of this record coincides with the Memorial Day weekend, traditionally seen as the kickoff to the summer travel season in the United States, as reported by a UK news agency.



Leading up to this surge in air travel, Airlines for America, a trade group representing major US airlines, had already anticipated a robust summer travel season. They forecasted a record number of passengers totaling 271 million for the summer, reflecting a notable 6.3 percent increase from the previous year.



The TSA further highlighted that Friday's passenger count surpassed the previous record set last November, which stood at approximately 2.91 million passengers. This indicates a significant resurgence in air travel demand, likely fueled by increased vaccination rates and easing COVID-19 restrictions.



In preparation for the anticipated surge in summer travel, US airlines have announced plans to ramp up their operations. They aim to operate more than 26,000 daily flights throughout the summer season, marking an increase of nearly 1,400 flights compared to 2023. This represents a growth of 5.6 percent in flight capacity, catering to the projected influx of passengers. Last year, airlines transported 255 million passengers during the summer period.



The forecasts for the summer travel season encompass the timeframe from June 1 to August 31, signaling a busy period ahead for the aviation industry. As travelers eagerly embrace the opportunity to explore destinations and reunite with loved ones, airlines are gearing up to meet the heightened demand for air travel with expanded flight schedules and enhanced services.

