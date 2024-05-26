America defies main ally on Ukraine fatal assistance allegation

(MENAFN) The United States has responded to assertions made by its ally, the United Kingdom, regarding China's alleged provision of lethal weapons to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps recently stated that London possesses evidence indicating collaboration between China and Russia on combat equipment destined for the Ukraine conflict.



However, United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has raised doubts regarding the validity of Shapps' claim. During a White House press briefing, Sullivan clarified that the United States has not seen evidence of direct weapon supply from China to Russia. He expressed the need to coordinate with the United Kingdom to ensure a shared understanding of the situation.



While the United States has accused China of providing military-related technology to Russia, it has not directly implicated China in supplying "lethal" aid. Instead, Washington has targeted numerous Chinese entities with sanctions, alleging their involvement in supplying Russia with "dual-use" goods and components, which have both civilian and military applications.

