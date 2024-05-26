QNA To Continue Successful Media Journey, Says Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi underlined that QNA will continue its successful media journey spanning nearly five decades, driven by the unlimited support of the wise leadership and based on a record of the successes and accomplishment of its members who spare no effort to maintain the prestigious position the Agency has reached at the regional and international levels.

In a statement on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the establishment of Qatar News Agency, he affirmed that QNA follows the highest standards of objectivity and transparency in its editorial line, and places professional, media and societal ethics at the top of its priorities, with the aim of providing professional news services from the State of Qatar, the region, and the world around the clock.

To this end, QNA adopted a flexible policy of development, modernisation and training, which includes keeping pace with the updates in media work, and the inclusion of the latest technology and artificial intelligence tools and employing them efficiently and proficiently in the various stages of monitoring, analysis, production, publishing and follow-up, His Excellency added.

Over the past years, Qatar News Agency has seen a massive and comprehensive development plan in form and content, which included expanding its news content significantly to cover various local, regional and international events.

In addition, the Agency was keen to provide its media services in five languages - Arabic, English, French, German and Spanish - as well as the simultaneous interpretation service for its news in 29 languages, H E Al Rumaihi said.

In parallel, QNA's visual content witnessed an unprecedented boom, specifically with regard to professionally producing and editing photos, infographics and video clips which have become a major factor in delivering and broadcasting news in an immediate and attractive manner, to keep pace with the changing events and preferences of the public who is eager to keep up with everything new in the local and international arenas, His Excellency continued.

H E Al Rumaihi also affirmed that QNA is moving steadily and resolutely towards achieving more of its media, community and awareness objectives, and is fully determined to continue development in its various departments in order to maintain its excellence and distinctive achievements.