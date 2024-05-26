Awqaf Ministry Partners With Mocit To Keep Up With Cutting-Edge Technologies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs forged a cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) to upgrade IT infrastructure and critical software at the Ministry of Endowments.

The cooperation includes upgradation of websites, such as Islam web and enhancing cybersecurity amid the global challenges. Also, the cooperation is part of the framework agreement signed between MoCIT and Google Cloud Platform in Cloud computing services, in alignment with the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, that primarily aims to advance digital economy and strategic capabilities in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and state-of-the-art technologies, in pursuit of achieving the Qatar National Vison 2030.

Based on this agreement, MoCIT will provide new services through using AI so as to optimise users' experience and offer innovative solutions that have not been available so far in Qatar and the entire world. Also, MoCIT will embark on providing the essential tools required to help the Ministry of Endowments utilize the cutting-edge technologies, digital transformations, and AI, in addition to offering new services for the public.

Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at the MoCIT Sami Mohammad Al Shammari affirmed that such a cooperation is a pioneering model among a variety of government bodies, praising the efforts made to achieve this model and promote digital advancement career in all state sectors, in recognition of the ironclad role of the Ministry of Endowments in spreading the Islamic awareness and promoting the Islamic values.

Al Shammari pointed out that the cooperation intends to advance an integrated information system that contributes to automation and optimising the efficiency of services afforded to citizens and residents in Qatar, in addition to upgrading interactive digital platforms that help the public access the reliable Islamic and cultural information more expeditiously, adding that he hopes the cooperation will largely enhance the electronic services offered by the Ministry of Endowments.

Accordingly, MoCIT will embark on upgrading the system of communicating with the public and providing rapid and constructive services to beneficiaries through a multitude of services provided by the departments of the Ministry of Endowments. The first phase will focus on the Mosque sector which oversees roughly 2,300 mosques nationwide.