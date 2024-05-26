               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Launches 426 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region On May 25


5/26/2024 2:14:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 426 strikes on eight settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, May 25.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As many as 149 UAVs of different modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were hit by 24 MLRS attacks. Some 253 artillery strikes were launched at Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Prymorske and Chervonodniprovka," he wrote.

Read also: Death toll in Russian airstrike on hardware store in Kharkiv rises to 11

There were three reports of damage to houses. Civilians were not hurt.

On May 24, the enemy launched more than 300 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

UkrinForm

