Liquid Handling System Market To Reach USD 6.7 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Investments In Drug Discovery And Automation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Liquid Handling System Market Size is expected to reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031, the value of market was USD 4.7 Billion in 2023, according to the SNS Insider report. This growth is primarily driven by the Growing investments in drug discovery and development, the increasing demand for high-throughput screening, and the continuous advancements in automated liquid handling systems.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players in this Report:



Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Corning Incorporated

Sartorius AG

Hamilton Company

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Perkinelmer, Inc.

Growing Demand for Liquid Handling Systems Driven by R&D Initiatives and Automation

The liquid handling system market is experiencing significant growth due to Various compelling factors. Rising investments in drug discovery and R&D activities are Driving the demand for these systems. The increasing need for high-throughput screening for novel drug development is driving the adoption of automated liquid handling systems. These systems improve efficiency and accuracy by automating repetitive pipetting tasks, significantly accelerating the drug discovery process. The rising adoption of automation in clinical settings to improve workflow efficiency and minimize human error is contributing to market growth. The development of vaccines and the influx of investments by new drug companies are further Drive the market. Manufacturers are continuously releasing new drugs to combat various diseases, consequently pushing the demand for liquid handling systems that can manage high volumes of PCR tests with precise results. This expedites research and development processes and increases testing volume, ultimately driving market CAGR.

Segment Analysis

By product, electronic liquid handling systems hold the largest market share due to their superior precision and reproducibility. The growing trend of outsourcing pharma and biotech workflows has driven CROs and CMOs to prioritize efficiency and regulatory compliance within their workflows. Consequently, many CROs and CMOs are integrating automated liquid handling systems into their infrastructure.



Pipettes

Electronic

Manual

Semi-automated

Consumables Others

By application, the drug discovery sector dominates the market, accounting for More than 34% of the total revenue share. Drug discovery experiments typically involve screening millions of molecules to identify a single promising therapeutic candidate. Microarray technology necessitates precise handling of low-volume liquids at high throughput. Liquid handling systems are instrumental in various drug discovery applications, including stepwise serial dilution, compound selection and retesting transfers, and confirmatory analysis. The ability to integrate diverse liquid handlers, stackers, and incubators within a single platform significantly enhances throughput in drug discovery, further propelling market growth.



HTS

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Compound Weighing and Dissolution

ADME Screening Others

Check Discount:

Recent Developments

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, launched the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handling system in 2022. This system automates laborious manual library construction and reagent transfers, freeing up researchers for more scientific pursuits and minimizing the risk of errors.

Agilent Technologies Inc. representatives presented at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx conference in November 2022, showcasing the company's commitment to the healthcare sector.

Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown Impact

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential global economic slowdown Creates potential challenges to the liquid handling system market. Disruptions in supply chains due to the war could lead to delays in the production and delivery of liquid handling systems. an economic slowdown might result in decreased investments in research and development, impacting the demand for these systems. the long-term growth prospects of the market remain promising due to the ongoing need for drug discovery and advancements in life sciences research.

Regional analysis

North America holds the dominant position in the liquid handling system market. This dominance can be attributed to the Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, Integrates with the increasing focus on funding and investments in life sciences research. Europe follows closely behind, driven by factors such as the presence of cutting-edge drug development facilities, government support for healthcare advancements, an growing population, and the growing adoption of sophisticated liquid handling solutions.

Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the Liquid Handling System Market. This dominance can be attributed to, Europe houses leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with advanced drug development facilities. These facilities require high-precision liquid handling systems to streamline research processes. European governments actively support the growth of the healthcare industry through funding and policy initiatives. This fosters investments in research infrastructure and advanced technologies like liquid handling systems.

Buy Complete Report:

Key Takeaways

By analysing historical data and current trends, the report forecasts market growth potential over the specified period.

The report delves into the factors propelling market growth and potential roadblocks that need to be addressed.

The report segments the market by product type and application, providing insights into the performance of each segment.

The report examines the market landscape across key regions, highlighting dominant players and growth opportunities in each.

The report keeps readers abreast of the latest advancements and innovations in the market.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)



