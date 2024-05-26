'Someone Is About To Get On The Streets': Natasa Stankovic's Post Amid Rumours Of Taking 70% Of Hardik Pandya's Property

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid rumours of her divorce from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic posted on Instagram, \"Someone is about to get on the streets.\" The post comes while the Mumbai Indians captain's wife is getting trolled over the speculation that she has claimed 70% of Pandya's property due to the divorce“streets” post came as Natasa's Instagram Story, as she apparently hinted at new beginnings with a picture of traffic signs, the Serbian model shared a collaborative video with Crocs India. Many cricket fans started trolling her as she posted,“Doing what I love the most - playing dress up ft. my crocs. What's your pick for a summer fit? 1-3?”Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic divorce? Rumours buzz social media; Serbian model's Instagram update fans speculation“Don't ever ask a share of Hardik's money he earned it with his hard work the only decision in which he failed was marrying you,” wrote one social media user.“Make a kid with a well established guy. then get married to him and the divorce him. Such a cool startup idea with zero funding,” wrote another.“divorce toh thik hai, hardik ki 70% property iske naam ho jayegi ab (divorce is fine, but 70% of Hardik's property will be hers now),” came from another.“I'm Hitman fan bt Feeling sad for HP. IPL performance, Divorce, then world cup pressure,” posted another Read: 'Hardik Pandya will do something really special...': Yuvraj Singh makes bold T20 World Cup predictionDuring IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, finished last after winning only 4 out of 14 games. Pandya faced significant fan backlash and was booed for replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. Now, rumours are doing rounds online that Pandya is getting separated from his wife Pandya's rumoured divorceSocial media rumours suggest that Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, might be separating, leading to a potential divorce. Speculations arose after Natasa removed \"Pandya\" from her Instagram username Read: 'Didn't play quality cricket...': Hardik Pandya reveals what 'went wrong' for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024 seasonSocial media users noted that the couple had not posted recent photos of each other. Pandya did not share a birthday post for his wife on March 4, either. Also, rumours circulated that Stankovic was absent from the IPL 2024 season and not seen supporting Pandya and his team.

